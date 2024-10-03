Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.5%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.13 and last traded at $93.67. Approximately 2,174,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,111,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 241,386 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 271,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 269,359 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

