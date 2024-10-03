WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.42 and a quick ratio of 22.24.

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

