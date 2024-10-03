WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.
WAM Active Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.42 and a quick ratio of 22.24.
WAM Active Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Active
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.