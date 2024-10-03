WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Declares $0.05 Final Dividend

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.
WAM Microcap Stock Performance
About WAM Microcap
WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.
Featured Stories
