Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.39. Warby Parker shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 73,433 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $198,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 81.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 43.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 806,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 246,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 26.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

