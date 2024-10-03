Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.17) per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. KBC Group NV raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 690,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 208,952 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 884,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,522,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 658,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

