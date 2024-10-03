Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous final dividend of $0.51.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

In other news, insider Bruce MacDiarmid purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$34.98 ($24.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,944.00 ($67,547.59). 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

