Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $125,904,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,968.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

WTS opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average of $197.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

