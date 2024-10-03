Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.47. 134,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 987,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of -1.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $177,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

