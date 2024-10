Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 7,330 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $388,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,088.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wayfair Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 2,682,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,299. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.