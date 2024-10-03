Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 7,330 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $388,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,088.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wayfair Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 2,682,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,299. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

