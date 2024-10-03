WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Down 4.9%

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.13. 60,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 549,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WBTN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 9.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Junkoo Kim acquired 22,596 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $268,440.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 905,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,231.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Yongsoo Kim bought 7,800 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,957.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Junkoo Kim bought 22,596 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $268,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 905,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,231.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,526 shares of company stock valued at $710,459 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,516,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Further Reading

