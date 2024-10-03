Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIN. Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,724,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

