Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NextEra Energy (NEE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) in the last few weeks:

10/1/2024 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – NextEra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2024 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – NextEra Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $73.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

