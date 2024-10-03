Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP):

9/28/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2024 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

8/9/2024 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 228,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 45,389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

