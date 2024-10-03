Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/28/2024 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/23/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $317.00 to $288.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $345.00 to $330.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $359.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $305.00 to $337.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $335.00 to $318.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $327.00 to $321.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $333.00 to $311.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $334.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $333.00 to $332.00.
- 9/18/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $347.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2024 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $339.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/24/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/7/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.