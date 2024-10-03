Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sysco (SYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sysco (NYSE: SYY) recently:

10/2/2024 – Sysco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2024 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Sysco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2024 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2024 – Sysco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/9/2024 – Sysco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,914. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sysco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

