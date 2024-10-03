Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $655.00 to $680.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $767.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $615.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/16/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TMO traded down $11.80 on Thursday, hitting $600.92. 1,036,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $609.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

