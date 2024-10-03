Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vail Resorts (MTN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN):

10/2/2024 – Vail Resorts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $223.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Vail Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $259.00.

9/16/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $194.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 164,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.75. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $236.92.

Get Vail Resorts Inc alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.