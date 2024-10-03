WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.36. 239,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 810,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.96.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Activity at WELL Health Technologies
In other WELL Health Technologies news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
