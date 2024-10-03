Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

