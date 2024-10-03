Wells Fargo & Company Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $334.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

WTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Shares of WTW traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.48 and its 200 day moving average is $269.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $203.36 and a 52-week high of $303.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

