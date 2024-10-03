Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Welltower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower stock opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

