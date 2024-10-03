West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,076,269 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,165,120,000 after buying an additional 211,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,451 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.94.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $417.13 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $311.21 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.54 and a 200 day moving average of $425.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

