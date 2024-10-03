West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $299.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.75 and a 200 day moving average of $333.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

