West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

West Shore Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

