Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and traded as high as C$4.01. Westaim shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 208,382 shares trading hands.

Westaim Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$508.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). Westaim had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 61.76%. The firm had revenue of C$4.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.0940071 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.