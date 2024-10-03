Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.76.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

