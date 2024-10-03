Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,457 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear comprises approximately 0.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 155,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after buying an additional 903,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MaxLinear stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna downgraded MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

