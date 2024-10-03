Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 5.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,622,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.1% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $14,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TJX stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Energy Sector Rebound: 3 Stocks Poised for Strong Gains
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Maximize Your Returns: 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.