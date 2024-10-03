Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 242,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.