Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 472,878 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.