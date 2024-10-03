Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 71,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,053,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

