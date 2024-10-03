Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $94.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

