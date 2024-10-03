Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

