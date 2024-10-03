Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 2,836 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHE opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

