William Blair Comments on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report released on Monday, September 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.