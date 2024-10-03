Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.20

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and traded as high as $26.59. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 4,792 shares.

Wilmar International Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

