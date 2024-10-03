Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $365.94

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $365.94, but opened at $350.00. Winmark shares last traded at $350.00, with a volume of 4,956 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company.

Winmark Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.57 and its 200-day moving average is $363.44.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 95.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 9.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

