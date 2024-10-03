Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Wizz Air Trading Down 6.8 %

Wizz Air Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

