Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
WZZZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Wizz Air to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,850.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wizz Air
Wizz Air Price Performance
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.