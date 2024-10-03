Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Wizz Air to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,850.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

