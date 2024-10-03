Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.86

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 89769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,390.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

