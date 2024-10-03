Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 7.1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). 12,534,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 34,187,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).
Woodbois Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.51.
Woodbois Company Profile
Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.
