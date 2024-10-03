Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,364.89 ($18.26) and last traded at GBX 1,344 ($17.98). Approximately 63,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 64,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,332 ($17.82).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,313.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,426.41. The company has a market cap of £25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,841.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,561.64%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

