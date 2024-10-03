Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Workday in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

WDAY stock opened at $237.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,123 shares of company stock worth $107,151,419 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

