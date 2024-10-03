Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 361.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 896.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

