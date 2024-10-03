Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

WWLNF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Worldline has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

