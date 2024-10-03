X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,303,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,084,331 shares.The stock last traded at $31.31 and had previously closed at $31.60.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

