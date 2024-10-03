XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading Down 5%

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.80. 21,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 344,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.
XCHG Trading Down 10.1 %
About XCHG
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
