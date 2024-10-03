XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XOS. DA Davidson lowered shares of XOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. XOS has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.84.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. Equities research analysts predict that XOS will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

