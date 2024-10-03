XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,963 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of XPO worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of XPO by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,532,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after buying an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after buying an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

XPO Trading Up 1.0 %

XPO stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.