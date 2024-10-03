XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in XPO were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of XPO by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

XPO Stock Up 1.0 %

XPO stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.61.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

